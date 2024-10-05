Advertisement
A dream of a forever home on a gusty peak doesn’t quite go to plan

Sarah Daniell
By
Editor - Canvas Magazine·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read
On a clear day: Current co-owner Mike with Sarah Daniell’s children Isaac and Daisy as they revisit the property they left as infants. In the distance is Kapiti Island. Photo / Sarah Daniell

He had a vision. It first came to him when he launched forwards off the cliff above Pukerua Bay, his wing soaring on the updrafts, turning as he shifted his weight and pulled on the risers. He was high above the Tasman Sea when he saw the empty hill, barren

