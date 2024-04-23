Advertisement
Why David Seymour has it wrong about kids and climate strikes

By Marc Wilson
Marc Wilson: "Student strikers are learning something. They’re learning about civic participation, about collective action and, really importantly, they’re doing something. Doing something has long been a prescription for better mental health". Photo / Getty Images

‘Demanding that the New Zealand Government further mutilate the New Zealand economy in the name of climate science won’t help the planet,” huffs David Seymour in an opinion piece in the NZ Herald in response

