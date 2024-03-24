Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Are we kidding ourselves that the world is a fair and just place?

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
The argument that political attitudes and behaviours serve a psychological function explains why some need to see the world as a fair place. Photo / Getty Images

The argument that political attitudes and behaviours serve a psychological function explains why some need to see the world as a fair place. Photo / Getty Images

For the introduction to this next column in my series drawing on my 2023 national survey, I’m turning back the clock to late 2016. The University of Auckland had invited American political psychology star John

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener