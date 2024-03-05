Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Peter Garrett: Far-right forces threaten progress for indigenous peoples in Australia and Aotearoa

By Peter Garrett
4 mins to read
Peter Garrett at Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland on Waitangi Day. Photo / S.Ponsonby Photography

Peter Garrett at Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland on Waitangi Day. Photo / S.Ponsonby Photography

From the very first time I visited New Zealand, as it was then mainly called, on Midnight Oil’s first, exhaustive tour of Aotearoa’s towns and cities some 40 years ago, the presence of Māori culture

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener