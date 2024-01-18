Advertisement
Weekend wine guide: Top-flight NZ wines of eye-catching value

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
Sit back and relax with these top-flight wines. Photo / Getty Images

Everyone loves a bargain, and these wines offer eye-catching value. That doesn’t mean they are cheap, but they certainly over deliver, in quality and price.

Mount Brown Estates North Canterbury Pinot Gris 2023 ★★★★

Invitingly

