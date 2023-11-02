Weekend wine guide: The best bargain buys

Sold in more than 140 super-markets, the major winners at the New World Wine Awards 2023 were selected from more than 1200 entries. Photo / Getty Images

Sold in more than 140 supermarkets, the major winners at the New World Wine Awards 2023 were selected from more than 1200 entries. Looking for “top drops under $25″, the judges gave each of these wines a gold medal, plus a trophy for being their favourite wine in its category. My own ratings are tougher than those at the awards, which I believe reflects the shortage of higher-priced wines on the judging tables. But the 10 trophy winners all offer excellent value.

Caythorpe Family Estate Marlborough Chardonnay 2021

★★★★½

This single-vineyard, Wairau Valley wine is mouthfilling, savoury and creamy-textured, with ripe, peachy, slightly biscuity flavours, showing impressive complexity and depth. (13.5% alc/vol) $23

Brancott Estate East Coast Pinot Gris 2023

★★★½

Fresh and lively, this easy-drinking, medium-bodied wine has good depth of peachy, gently spicy flavours and a crisp, off-dry finish. (12.5% alc/vol) $13

Anchorage Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2023

★★★★

Aromatic and zingy, this medium-bodied wine has tropical fruit and green capsicum flavours, fresh, crisp and lingering. (12.5% alc/vol) $16

Verde NV

★★★★½

From Lion, this bargain-priced bubbly is a bottle-fermented blend of chardonnay and pinot noir, grown in Gisborne. Fragrant and lively, it has peachy, citrusy, biscuity flavours. (12% alc/vol) $15

Thornbury Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

★★★★

Bright, light pink, this is an easy-drinking, light rosé, with a sliver of sweetness and vibrant, delicate peach, strawberry and watermelon flavours. (12% alc/vol) $13

Stoneleigh Wild Valley Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021

★★★★

Fermented with indigenous (“wild”) yeasts, this bright ruby red is mouthfilling, vibrantly fruity and supple, with cherry, plum and spice flavours, savoury, earthy notes adding complexity, and a smooth finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $15

Trapiche Pure Black Malbec 2021

★★★★½

Aiming to be “the most distinctive expression of malbec”, this highly attractive Argentinian red was handled without oak barrels. Deeply coloured, it is sturdy, with vibrant dark berry, plum and spice flavours. (14% alc/vol) $19

Squawking Magpie The Chatterer Gimblett Gravels Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2021

★★★★

Strongly spicy, this fragrant, full-bodied red has fresh, ripe black pepper and plum flavours, finely balanced for early enjoyment. (13.5% alc/vol) $22

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Hawke’s Bay Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

★★★★

Already drinking well, this fragrant, deeply coloured, mouthfilling red has generous blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, moderately complex and well-rounded. (13.5% alc/vol) $16

Wine of the week

Mud House The Mound Vineyard Waipara Valley Riesling 2022

★★★★★

Put simply, this is the best trophy winner. Invitingly scented, light-bodied and vivacious, it has lemony, appley flavours, pure and penetrating, gentle sweetness and mouth-watering acidity, all in lovely harmony. (10% alc/vol) $22