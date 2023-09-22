Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend wine guide: The untapped potential of a tempranillo

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
Why is tempranillo not better known in NZ? Photo / Getty Images

Why is tempranillo not better known in NZ? Photo / Getty Images

How’s that for prescience? At a tasting that took more than a month to plan, just three days after the Fifa Women’s World Cup final, we were blind-tasting six classic Spanish reds, alongside six from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener