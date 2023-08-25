Wine guide: The best reds from the Clare Valley

The best reds from the largest vineyard owner in the Clare Valley. Photo / Getty Images

A familiar sight on shelves here, Taylors wines are viewed generally as offering good value in the $15-$20 category. A family-owned, third-generation producer founded in 1969, it is now the largest vineyard owner in the Clare Valley of South Australia, about 100km north of Adelaide.

However, the family are unable to sell wine under their name outside Australia and New Zealand because of trademark issues with the famous Portuguese port, Taylor’s. As a result, wine drinkers in most countries know Taylors under the brand Wakefield.

Taylors is an indefatigable competition entrant. The World Association of Wine Writers and Journalists named Taylors as the world’s most-awarded winery for 2017, based on results in 80 international wine shows. This prompted a surprising assertion by Taylors to be “the world’s No 1 winery”, a claim not to be taken too seriously.

After tasting 11 Taylors reds, ranging in price from the large volume, sub-$20 Estate range to the rare, pinnacle label, The Legacy ($1000), I came away convinced the Estate reds offer fine value, and the weightier, richer St Andrews reds ($60-$65) are also well worth buying.

Taylors The Legacy 2016

★★★★★

This deeply coloured Clare Valley cabernet sauvignon was barrel-aged for more than three years and ensconced in a very heavy bottle. Powerful and sturdy, it has deep, vibrant blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours in a graceful, harmonious, complex style. But does such an eye-catchingly high price reflect rarity (only 1080 bottles), pent-up, long-term demand, or a marketing manager’s desire? (14.5% alc/vol) $1000

Taylors The Pioneer Clare Valley Shiraz 2016

★★★★★

Full of personality, this is a lovely mouthful. Matured for two years in American oak barrels (all new), it is dark and bold, with a lush array of blackcurrant, plum, spice, nut and liquorice flavours, complex, savoury and silky textured. (14.5% alc/vol) $200-$220

Taylors St Andrews Clare Valley Shiraz 2020

★★★★★

Already delicious, this American oak-aged red is dark and fragrant, mouthfilling and sweet-fruited, with layers of berryish, spicy flavour, hints of mint and liquorice, fresh acidity and supple tannins. (14.5% alc/vol) $60-$65

Taylors Masterstroke McLaren Vale Shiraz 2020

★★★★★

Combining power and elegance, this dark, American oak-aged red is full-bodied and highly concentrated, with fresh, youthful blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours. Supple and harmonious, it should flourish for a decade. (14.5% alc/vol) $45-$52

Wine of the week

Taylors Estate Limestone Coast/Clare Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

★★★★

Priced sharply, this full-bodied red has strong, fresh blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, gently seasoned with nutty oak, and a rich, finely balanced finish. Best drinking 2025+. (14.5% alc/vol) $16-$19