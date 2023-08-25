Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Wine guide: The best reds from the Clare Valley

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
The best reds from the largest vineyard owner in the Clare Valley. Photo / Getty Images

The best reds from the largest vineyard owner in the Clare Valley. Photo / Getty Images

A familiar sight on shelves here, Taylors wines are viewed generally as offering good value in the $15-$20 category. A family-owned, third-generation producer founded in 1969, it is now the largest vineyard owner in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener