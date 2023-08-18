Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend wine guide: The best Hawke’s Bay reds to try

By Michael Cooper
9 mins to read
Well known for its red blends, the Bay is building a niche with European varietals of more recent vintage. Photo / Getty Images

Well known for its red blends, the Bay is building a niche with European varietals of more recent vintage. Photo / Getty Images

Hawke’s Bay is our second-largest and second-oldest wine region, but for several classic red wine varieties, it is clearly No 1.

Pinot noir dominates from Wairarapa south, in our regions classified as “cool-climate” for winegrowing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener