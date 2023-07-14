Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Winter wine guide: Top NZ reds to try this long weekend

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
In 2020, droughts in most of the North Island created conditions reported by industry body NZ Winegrowers as “tailor-made for producing great wine”. Photo / Getty Images

In 2020, droughts in most of the North Island created conditions reported by industry body NZ Winegrowers as “tailor-made for producing great wine”. Photo / Getty Images

Wine vintage charts never tell the full story, but those on my New Zealand wine buyer’s guide website award 7/7 ratings for the 2019 and 2020 red wine vintages in Hawke’s Bay and Auckland. Five

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener