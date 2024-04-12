Advertisement
Weekend wine guide: Real bargains among Villa Maria’s new releases

By Michael Cooper
2 mins to read
There’s no shortage of good wine on the shelves, and plenty of real bargains. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis are drinking a lot less wine, with our annual consumption dropping from 21.2 litres per capita in 2015 to an estimated 16.6 litres in 2023. So, there’s no shortage of good wine on the

