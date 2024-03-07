Weekend wine guide: Are these new releases divine?

Are these new releases divine? Well, you could put it that way. Photo / Getty Images

“The best street in New Zealand” is in Bannockburn, Central Otago. That’s according to the owners of Terra Sancta vineyard and winery in Felton Rd, where John Olssen and his wife, Heather McPherson, began planting vines in 1991. Hundreds have followed since at Bannockburn and throughout the Cromwell Basin.

The pioneer vineyard, on north- to northwest-facing slopes, was bought in 2011 by Sarah Eliott and her husband, Mark Weldon, who represented New Zealand as a freestyle swimmer at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and was later CEO of NZX and MediaWorks.

Terra Sancta means “sacred earth” or “special place”. Are these new releases divine? Well, you could put it that way.

Terra Sancta Lola’s Block Barrel Fermented Bannockburn Pinot Gris 2023

★★★★★

Full of youthful drive, this distinctive wine was estate-grown, hand-harvested and handled in oak casks. Mouthfilling, it has vibrant, concentrated peach, pear and spice flavours enriched by a subtle seasoning of oak, and a finely balanced, dry finish. Best drinking 2025+. (13% alc/vol) $30

Terra Sancta Riverblock Bannockburn Chardonnay 2022

★★★★★

This skilfully crafted wine was fermented and aged mostly in French oak puncheons. Full-bodied and sweet-fruited, it has generous, ripe stonefruit flavours, fresh acidity and a rich, harmonious finish. Concentrated, savoury and finely textured, it’s already delicious, but worth cellaring, too. (13% alc/vol) $40

Terra Sancta Special Release First Vines Pinot Noir Rosé 2022

★★★★★

This notably complex wine is one of New Zealand’s highest-priced rosés. It is rare – only 556 bottles were made. Harvested by hand from vines planted at Bannockburn in 1991 and 1995, it was fermented and lees-aged for 17 months in old French oak puncheons. Pale orange, it is weighty and savoury, with fresh peach, apricot, strawberry and spice flavours, finely balanced acidity, and a fully dry, very long finish. A thought-provoking wine, it’s drinking superbly now. (13% alc/vol) $54

Terra Sancta Slapjack Block Bannockburn Pinot Noir 2021

★★★★★

One to ponder, this lovely red was hand-picked from the oldest vines in Bannockburn, planted in 1991. Matured for more than a year in French oak barriques, it was bottled without fining or filtering. Ruby hued, it is fragrant, supple and notably savoury. It has deep cherry, plum and spice flavours, shows impressive complexity, and has a finely textured, resounding finish. Best drinking 2026+. (13% alc/vol) $95

Wine of the week

Terra Sancta Mysterious Diggings Bannockburn Pinot Noir 2022

★★★★½

Crafted for early enjoyment, this ruby hued red offers fine value. Fully barrel-matured, it is markedly more complex than most sub-$30 Central Otago pinot noirs. Mouthfilling and supple, it is invitingly fragrant, with vibrant, ripe, cherryish, gently spicy flavours, smooth tannins, excellent harmony – and loads of drink-young appeal. (13% alc/vol) $29