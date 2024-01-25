Weekend wine guide: 100% pure Marlborough sauvignon blancs

Only the purest Marlborough wines can receive the AMW quality mark. Photo / Getty Images

Your favourite Marlborough sauvignon blanc needs to contain only 85% Marlborough wine – the rest can come from other regions. By contrast, the 53 members of Appellation Marlborough Wine, a group launched in 2018, guarantee their wines are “100% pure Marlborough.”

Wines carrying the AMW quality mark must be made entirely from Marlborough grapes, pass a blind tasting by a panel of local producers, and be bottled within New Zealand. After tasting a promotional dozen from Appellation Marlborough Wine, here is my pick of the sub-$30 wines.

Arona Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ★★★★½

Bargain-priced, this vigorous, finely balanced wine was grown mostly in Awatere Valley. It is medium- to full-bodied and has good intensity of vibrant, citrusy, ripely herbal flavours and a dry, crisp finish. $17

Astrolabe Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ★★★★½

This regional blend has rich tropical fruit flavours, a herbal undercurrent, balanced acidity and a fully dry finish. It’s already drinking well. $27

Forrest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ★★★★★

This quietly satisfying wine was grown around Renwick and mostly handled in tanks. Weighty, vibrant and harmonious, it is full-bodied, with fresh, generous, tropical fruit flavours, dry and persistent. $23

Greywacke Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ★★★★★

Grown in Southern Valleys and central Wairau Valley, this wine is handled principally in stainless steel tanks. Mouthfilling, it has intense, vibrant, passionfruit/lime flavours, a distinct touch of complexity, finely balanced acidity and a dry finish. $28

Opawa Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ★★★★½

This characterful wine is mostly estate-grown at Rapaura in the Wairau Valley, and a small part of the blend is fermented in large oak cuves. It is ripely scented and mouthfilling, with strong, fruit flavours and a crisp, dry finish. Fine value. $22

OTU Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ★★★★½

Offering top value, this is an estate-grown, Awatere Valley wine. Full-bodied, it has strong, youthful, passionfruit and lime flavours, finel poised, crisp, dry and lasting. $20

Three Brooms Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ★★★★★

This single-vineyard wine was estate-grown at Blind River, in the Awatere Valley. Mouthfilling, it has delicate, tropical fruit flavours that build well across the palate to a dry, finely textured, very persistent finish. $21

Wine of the week

Mount Riley Limited Release Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ★★★★½

Offering great value, this tank-fermented wine was grown mostly in Wairau Valley but also has some Awatere Valley grapes in the blend. Ripely scented and full-bodied, it has generous herbaceous flavours and is crisp, dry and lingering. $18

Note: all wines are 12.5-13.5% alc/vol.