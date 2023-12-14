Advertisement
Weekend wine guide: Hawke’s Bay’s riverbed reds are rich, ripe and eminently drinkable

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
Reliably red: The Gimblett Gravels winegrowing district is internationally known. Photo / Supplied

Gimblett Road, on an old riverbed west of Hastings, was once the least-productive area for farming in Hawke’s Bay (although a popular spot for drag racing at weekends). Now, the surrounding Gimblett Gravels district, defined

