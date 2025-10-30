Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Weekend Wine Guide: And the award goes to...

Michael Cooper
Review by
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Michael Cooper has 45 wine books and several literary awards to his credit. In the 2004 New Year Honours, Michael was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

The supermarket wines that won a gold medal plus the champion trophy in their varietal or style category. Photo / Getty Images

The supermarket wines that won a gold medal plus the champion trophy in their varietal or style category. Photo / Getty Images

The 10 trophy winners at the 2025 New World Wine Awards are worth investigating. The wines are all available for less than $30. The star ratings are my own.

Dashwood Marlborough Pinot Gris 2024

★★★★

This is an ideal, all-purpose wine. Full-bodied, it has strong peach, pear, lychee and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save