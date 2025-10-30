The supermarket wines that won a gold medal plus the champion trophy in their varietal or style category. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Cooper has 45 wine books and several literary awards to his credit. In the 2004 New Year Honours, Michael was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Weekend Wine Guide: And the award goes to...

The 10 trophy winners at the 2025 New World Wine Awards are worth investigating. The wines are all available for less than $30. The star ratings are my own.

Dashwood Marlborough Pinot Gris 2024

★★★★

This is an ideal, all-purpose wine. Full-bodied, it has strong peach, pear, lychee and spice flavours and is vibrantly fruity, dryish and crisp. (13.5% alc/vol) $13-$17

Mount Riley Marlborough Chardonnay 2024

★★★★

This drink-young style of chardonnay has a satisfying depth of ripe, stonefruit flavours, fresh acidity and a dry finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $15-$16

The Hunting Lodge Seasonal Marlborough Albarino 2025

★★★★½

This New Zealand-grown example of a classic Spanish and Portuguese variety is fresh, youthful, crisp and full-bodied. It has strong, vigorous, citrusy, spicy flavours, appetising acidity and a dryish finish. (13% alc/vol) $25

Yealands Reserve Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024

★★★★½

Approaching its peak, this is a good buy. Full-bodied, it is crisp, vigorous and dry, with fresh tropical fruit and herbaceous flavours. (13% alc/vol) $16-$20

Lindauer Special Reserve Brut Cuvée NV

★★★★

This blend of chardonnay and pinot noir shows greater richness, maturity and complexity than most $15 bubblies. Pink/orange, it has strong, peachy, strawberryish, yeasty flavours and is slightly sweet. Crisp and lively. (12% alc/vol) $15

Soho Harry Marlborough Rosé 2024

★★★★

Fresh and lively, this medium-bodied rosé has strawberry, peach, watermelon and spice flavours. (12.5% alc/vol) $22-$26

Church Road McDonald Series Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2021

★★★★

This highly approachable syrah is vibrant, savoury and supple. It has good depth of berryish, spicy flavours, complexity from oak-ageing, and a smooth finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $27-$30

Mountford Estate North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2021

★★★★½

This characterful red is savoury and supple. Offering generous, ripe cherry, plum, spice and nut flavours, it’s a match for many $40 pinot noirs. (13.5% alc/vol) $28

Barking Mad High Trellis Clare Valley Grenache/Shiraz 2021

★★★★½

This robust South Australian red is packed with plum, spice and dark chocolate flavours. (15% alc/vol) $20-$22

Wine of the week

Ringbolt Margaret River Western Australia Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

★★★★½

Offering plenty of current-drinking pleasure, this full-bodied red has generous blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, gentle herbal notes, and a lingering, smooth, very harmonious finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $19-$23

Note: prices vary between stores, valid until November 9.