Weekend Wine Guide: And the award goes to...

The 10 trophy winners at the 2025 New World Wine Awards are worth investigating. The wines are all available for less than $30. The star ratings are my own.
Dashwood Marlborough Pinot Gris 2024
★★★★
This is an ideal, all-purpose wine. Full-bodied, it has strong peach, pear, lychee and spice flavours and is vibrantly fruity, dryish and crisp. (13.5% alc/vol) $13-$17
Mount Riley Marlborough Chardonnay 2024
★★★★
This drink-young style of chardonnay has a satisfying depth of ripe, stonefruit flavours, fresh acidity and a dry finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $15-$16
The Hunting Lodge Seasonal Marlborough Albarino 2025
★★★★½
This New Zealand-grown example of a classic Spanish and Portuguese variety is fresh, youthful, crisp and full-bodied. It has strong, vigorous, citrusy, spicy flavours, appetising acidity and a dryish finish. (13% alc/vol) $25
Yealands Reserve Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024
★★★★½
Approaching its peak, this is a good buy. Full-bodied, it is crisp, vigorous and dry, with fresh tropical fruit and herbaceous flavours. (13% alc/vol) $16-$20
Lindauer Special Reserve Brut Cuvée NV
★★★★
This blend of chardonnay and pinot noir shows greater richness, maturity and complexity than most $15 bubblies. Pink/orange, it has strong, peachy, strawberryish, yeasty flavours and is slightly sweet. Crisp and lively. (12% alc/vol) $15
Soho Harry Marlborough Rosé 2024
★★★★
Fresh and lively, this medium-bodied rosé has strawberry, peach, watermelon and spice flavours. (12.5% alc/vol) $22-$26
Church Road McDonald Series Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2021
★★★★
This highly approachable syrah is vibrant, savoury and supple. It has good depth of berryish, spicy flavours, complexity from oak-ageing, and a smooth finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $27-$30
Mountford Estate North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2021
★★★★½
This characterful red is savoury and supple. Offering generous, ripe cherry, plum, spice and nut flavours, it’s a match for many $40 pinot noirs. (13.5% alc/vol) $28
Barking Mad High Trellis Clare Valley Grenache/Shiraz 2021
★★★★½
This robust South Australian red is packed with plum, spice and dark chocolate flavours. (15% alc/vol) $20-$22
Wine of the week
Ringbolt Margaret River Western Australia Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
★★★★½
Offering plenty of current-drinking pleasure, this full-bodied red has generous blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, gentle herbal notes, and a lingering, smooth, very harmonious finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $19-$23
Note: prices vary between stores, valid until November 9.