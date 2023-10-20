Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: When intrepid family members return to rural NZ

Michele Hewitson
By
4 mins to read
Country life in 1969 UK bears no relation to life in rural Wairarapa. Photo / Supplied

Country life in 1969 UK bears no relation to life in rural Wairarapa. Photo / Supplied

Miles the sheep farmer was coming to Lush Places to fix our leaking water troughs. He sent a text message to say he was here.

I hopped over the stile, in my stylish, mud-smeared, sheep-bitten

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener