Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: The triumphs and disasters of mowing the lawns at Lush Places

By Greg Dixon
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Olympic-class lawns. Photo / Greg Dixon

Olympic-class lawns. Photo / Greg Dixon

Great, the bloody lawns need mowing again. Didn’t I just do them? How many days ago was it? Seven? Six? Five?

Now I remember. It was last Saturday. I was in a mad panic – how unusual – because there was a shed-load of rain on the way. I figured

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener