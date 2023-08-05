Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: The great mystery animal hunt after spooky encounter

By Greg Dixon
4 mins to read
A cornered possum is something you don’t ever want to meet. Photo / Greg Dixon

A cornered possum is something you don’t ever want to meet. Photo / Greg Dixon

The Great ­Mystery Animal Hunt began with a spooky close encounter in the apple-tree paddock.

Michele, who keeps different hours to the rest of us, had gone out there well after dark to feed, pat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener