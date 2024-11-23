Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Taking a chance

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Photo / Greg Dixon

The thievery took place after dark. I had not long gone to bed to read – ironically, a book about terrible crimes – when a villain crept into the dining room and brazenly pilfered 200 of my hard-won dollars. She then quietly added this swag to her own small pile

Save

