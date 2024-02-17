Advertisement
The Good Life: On mourning a beloved garden companion

By Greg Dixon
4 mins to read
Fallen friend: The honey locust tree, autumn. Photo / Greg Dixon

We didn’t see it fall. We didn’t hear it fall, either. This somehow made the whole affair more wretched.

It was an early Friday evening and outside, a nor’wester was throwing its weight around after

