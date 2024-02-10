Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Save the date

By Michele Hewitson
4 mins to read
Miss January: The Lord God will be with you wherever you go, especially to Castlepoint Lighthouse. Photo / Supplied

Miss January: The Lord God will be with you wherever you go, especially to Castlepoint Lighthouse. Photo / Supplied

What’s the collective noun for a collection of calendars? A coalition of calendars? A congregation of calendars? A cumulation of calendars? Whatever it is, we now have one. Because – woo hoo! – into our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener