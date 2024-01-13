Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Country calendars, dates to remember and origin stories to forget

By Michele Hewitson
4 mins to read
Rare sighting: A moose in the sheep paddock at Lush Places. Photo / Greg Dixon

Rare sighting: A moose in the sheep paddock at Lush Places. Photo / Greg Dixon

The barbarian was at the gate. Then he was in the house. I had been smugly congratulating myself on a most civilised Christmas Day here at Lush Places. The croquet hoops were set up on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener