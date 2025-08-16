Advertisement
Listener

The Good Life: Hunting for mammoths

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Carterton Monster Annual Book Fair: More tension than books. Photo / Greg Dixon

If you ever go to the Carterton Monster Annual Book Fair, I advise you to go well armed. You will need a big bag. You will need tenacity and courage. You will need your spectacles. But mostly, you will need your elbows.

This was not at all what we expected.

