Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

The Good Life: The natural order is restored at Lush Places

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

The new sheep were amazed to spot Bubble up a tree. Photo / Greg Dixon

The new sheep were amazed to spot Bubble up a tree. Photo / Greg Dixon

Early on Wednesday morning, I put on my best sheep-welcoming outfit. This consisted of my least holey T-shirt, worn over an ancient merino thermal thingy which is covered in cat hair, and my least muddy and sheep poo-smeared Kmart track pants.

I was waiting for the much-anticipated return of sheep

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save