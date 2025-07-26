Advertisement
Listener

The Good Life: Given the outrageous cost of cheese and butter, I’m seeking alternatives

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Mmm, dripping. Photo / Greg Dixon

Opinion by Michele Hewitson
Michele Hewitson worked for the NZ Herald for 20 years, winning many feature writing awards and being twice named national columnist of the year. She started writing for the NZ Listener in 2017.
Learn more

Have you seen the price of butter and cheese? Of course you have. Can you believe the price of butter and cheese? Of course you can’t.

But we are snooty about cheese at Lush Places, which is partly the reason we are broke. In an act of wild profligacy, we

