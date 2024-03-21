Advertisement
The 5 to 9: How the after-work routine is dividing the internet

By Caroline Moratti
5 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

A 23-year-old man comes home from work, goes to the gym, and cooks himself some kind of beef and bell pepper concoction. Before bed, he showers and then drifts off to sleep — all while

