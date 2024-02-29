Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The dinner party died - now Gen Zs are serving it up again

By Caroline Moratti
7 mins to read
Whilst millennials turned to eating out to socialise, Gen Z are hosting dinner parties. Why? The most obvious answer is that eating out is too expensive these days. Photo / Getty Images

Whilst millennials turned to eating out to socialise, Gen Z are hosting dinner parties. Why? The most obvious answer is that eating out is too expensive these days. Photo / Getty Images

When Nigella Lawson declared she rarely hosted extravagant dinner parties anymore, it was unfortunate timing. Just five days before I had hosted a Nigella-themed dinner party for my 25th birthday, complete with sexy wrap-dresses, saucy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener