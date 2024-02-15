Advertisement
Opinion

Is she really annoying - or does she just have short hair?

By Caroline Moratti
8 mins to read
Short shrift: Florence Pugh, Zoë Kravitz, Katy Perry, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson fell from favour when they cut their hair. Photos / Getty Images

When Florence Pugh walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, my flatmates and I drunkenly scrawled her name, thick in blue sharpie, to our fridge shopping list. The list — stuck to a

