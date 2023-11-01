Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Millie Bobby Brown’s recent awakening highlights the complexities of identifying as a feminist

By Hemma Vara
3 mins to read
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's perceived lack of self-awareness ignited a flurry of mockery and criticism from the media and internet users. Photo / Getty Images

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's perceived lack of self-awareness ignited a flurry of mockery and criticism from the media and internet users. Photo / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, actress Millie Bobby Brown shared her unconventional feminist awakening, sparked by a visit to a psychic. She recounted how the psychic informed her she was, in fact, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener