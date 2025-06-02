Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Steve Braunias: A new way to save the world one egg at a time

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Wateregging: The process of storing eggs in a lime solution for longevity. Photo / Getty Images

Wateregging: The process of storing eggs in a lime solution for longevity. Photo / Getty Images

Wateregging! It’s always exciting to come across a new word and more so a new concept, a new way of doing things, a new way of saving the world one egg at a time.

I discovered it in a recently published book, The Good Life, by Gillian Swinton, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener