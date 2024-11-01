Quips & Quotes Quiz: Who said what this week?

SUBSCRIBEHome / The Listener / LifeQuips & Quotes Quiz: Who said what this week?New Zealand Listener1 Nov, 2024 04:00 PMQuick ReadGift articleSaveShareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditNZ Listener's quips and quotes quiz: Who said what this week? Pictured: Don Brash, Silver Ferns' Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Kiwi F1 driver Liam Lawson. Photos / Getty ImagesNZ Listener's quips and quotes quiz: Who said what this week? Pictured: Don Brash, Silver Ferns' Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Kiwi F1 driver Liam Lawson. Photos / Getty ImagesGift articleSaveShareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit