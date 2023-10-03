Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Peter Griffin: Google’s AI chatbot can now scan your emails and files

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
The real game changer is when ChatGPT’s ability to summarise complex information is applied not to the internet at large, but to your email inbox and the digital content you’ve collected over two decades of living your life online. Photo / Getty Images

The real game changer is when ChatGPT’s ability to summarise complex information is applied not to the internet at large, but to your email inbox and the digital content you’ve collected over two decades of living your life online. Photo / Getty Images

ChatGPT, the chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, is nearly a year old and is still attracting well over 100 million users a month. It’s no flash in the pan. I use the chatbot every day

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener