Peter Griffin: We need a more substantial commitment to digital equity initiatives

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
The barrier to digital equity, in most cases, is the cost of broadband. Photo / Getty Images

It was a throwaway comment from a minister on the election trail, but one that should serve as a challenge to our broadband providers, regardless of who wins the election.

“I’m really keen to have

