Sexbots and stereotypes: The default sexism of AI

12 minutes to read
By Sally Blundell

In Emily Perkins’ play The Made, Alice, a 40-year-old AI engineer and sole parent, negotiates the uncharted waters of robot emotions. She has Nanny Ann, a frumpy, middle-aged humanoid bot charged with childcare and housework.

