Known for his passion for the outdoors, comedian Ed Byrne has also presented TV shows like Two’s Volcano Live, World’s Most Dangerous Roads and Into the Wild.

In My Double Life, Kiwis – and some international guests - share the side hustles, hobbies or dual careers that keep them busy. Here, Irish comedian and TV host Ed Byrne talks about his love of hiking and hill walking.

“My latest show is called Tragedy Plus Time, and it’s about the death of my younger brother, Paul, from liver failure. It certainly seemed like a tall order to make comedy out of that, but I’ve always talked about things that are happening in my life. Comedy has always been a pretty good tool to tackle, you know, big subjects.

I enjoy visiting and performing in New Zealand because the audiences are always good, and I try to build in a couple of days for hiking. I genuinely try not to think about material or shows; I just try to switch off when I’m hiking.

I had a teacher at school in Dublin called Joe McDermott. I ran into him just the other day because he came to my show in Galway. He’s in his late 70s but he’s still as fit as a fiddle, although he doesn’t climb mountains so much any more. He does more cycling which, I think, is the classic thing that happens when you reach an age where your knees aren’t what they used to be.

Anyway, he was a qualified mountain leader and because of that, we were one of the few schools in the area [Byrne went to school in Swords, Dublin] that had a hill walking club. My older brother was already in it, so I think that was part of the impetus for me to join.

My dad would occasionally drive us to the Wicklow Mountains, south of Dublin, but we didn’t do any hill walking. We just drove around. I think, for me, part of the appeal of hill walking was because I wasn’t very sporty; if you weren’t into Gaelic football or hurling or stuff like that, then there wasn’t a lot else.

I did do stuff outside of school, like a bit of martial arts, but it wasn’t until later that I started the hill walking and thought, “I can actually do this” and I could propel myself upwards and onwards for a long time at reasonable speed.

There’s a feeling of achievement, but also something about a long-distance hike, particularly if you do one that stretches over a few days, of looking at where you’re going to be going, of looking at the vista, and knowing that a day on, you’re going to be there.

You’re not just admiring the view but participating in it. Without a doubt, there’s something that feels positive – and makes you feel better about life – when you’re out in nature but I’m not going to overstate the value of it, like some people do.

You know, you see those advertisements where there’s a picture of a mountain and the words, “this is a real antidepressant.” No, I’m sorry. If you’re suffering from clinical depression, I strongly suggest you take your medication. Nature might work as a supplement to that.

I didn’t do as much walking or hiking when I was in my 20s. All I cared about then was doing stand-up and hanging out; I was very much a city boy living in London. It didn’t even cross my mind until one New Year when I was with my wife – then my girlfriend – Claire and we were driving through the Peak District.

Looking out over that frozen landscape, it felt like it was calling. So, I suggested we go hiking and Claire was into. We go with our sons, Cosmos and Magnus, and they’re 12 and 13 now so at an age where they don’t need to be carried and they genuinely enjoy it.

I do like a bit of company when I’m hiking. I remember doing one hike that was supposed to be a three-day thing with two nights camping. After the first day, I was like, “I can’t spend another night on my own.” I hadn’t seen a soul. I’m sure some people absolutely love the solitude, but I prefer to be with one or two other people.

Mind you, I wouldn’t want it as busy as the Camino [Bryne took part in the Pilgrimage Documentary series in 2018]. It’s really busy and it mainly goes through towns because pilgrimages were frequently used as penances. Murderers and thieves might be sentenced to walk the Camino and go through towns where people could throw rotten food and shit at them because the penance had to be public.

The route deliberately goes along what are now busy thoroughfares so you’re often walking next to busy roads. I’m not a religious person, but the whole thing didn’t feel particularly spiritual. It was more like a festival on legs.”





Ed Byrne’s Tragedy Plus Time is at: SkyCity Theatre, Auckland – July 25 & 26, August 8 & 9; Toitoi Opera House, Hastings – July 27; Globe Theatre, Palmerston North – July 28; War Memorial Centre, Whanganui – July 29; Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch – July 31; Memorial Centre, Queenstown – August 1; Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin – August 2; Civic Theatre, Invercargill – August 3; Theatre Royal, Nelson – August 6; Claudelands, Hamilton – August 10; Baycourt Theatre, Tauranga – August 15; Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna – August 16; The Opera House, Wellington – August 17.