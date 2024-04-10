Advertisement
Midweek meal inspiration: How to eat well for less - and not get tied up in the kitchen

By Nicole Maguire
5 mins to read
Australian cook Nicole Maguire shares her dinner go-tos. Photos / Jeremy Simons

Coconut red curry noodles

Whenever I make these creamy coconut noodles, I find myself hovering over the pan taking one too many bites to taste test. Their deliciousness, paired with how simple they are to

