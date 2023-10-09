Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Marc Wilson: Tattoos are more than a form of self-expression

Marc Wilson
By
4 mins to read
It may surprise you to learn there isn’t a lot of psychological research on tattoos. Photo / Getty Images

It may surprise you to learn there isn’t a lot of psychological research on tattoos. Photo / Getty Images

Hey, Google, what’s the collective noun for postgraduate students? Let’s not stop at the obvious, but boring “cohort”. I strike gold with a chemistry discussion board that suggests “a flotsam”, “an awkward”, and even a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener