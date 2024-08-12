Advertisement
I’m 98 and have never eaten KFC, McDonald’s or commercially made pizza

By Valmai Shearer
4 mins to read
Nimble at 98: Valmai Shearer says her good health is down to lifestyle. Photo / Jennifer Wilson

Following listener.co.nz’s Mysteries of the ageless brain big read, nonagenarian Valmai Shearer shares her longevity tips.

I am a fit, healthy and active 98-year-old woman who has never had cancer and, until very

