Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Hard times in the wine industry prompt NZ vineyards to innovate

Michael Cooper
Review by
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Michael Cooper has 45 wine books and several literary awards to his credit. In the 2004 New Year Honours, Michael was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Many consumers are drinking less but willing to pay more for wine. Photo / Supplied

Many consumers are drinking less but willing to pay more for wine. Photo / Supplied

It’s tough times in the wine industry. The global demand for New Zealand wine has plateaued, but the 2025 grape harvest in Marlborough failed to restore a balance between supply and demand, being 20% heavier than required.

The average per-litre value of our exported wines fell by 5% in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save