Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Glass acts: Michael Cooper’s pick of our best Pinot Gris

By Michael Cooper
11 mins to read
Our third-favourite white wine is renowned for being an easy drinker. Photo / Getty Images

Our third-favourite white wine is renowned for being an easy drinker. Photo / Getty Images

Why is pinot gris, one of our three favourite white wines, so popular? Chardonnay impresses with its substantial body and subtle, dry, complex flavours, often enriched by handling in oak barrels. Sauvignon blanc leaps out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener