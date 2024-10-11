SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Gardening's new rules: How to grow plants in the climate-change era

By Maggie Barry & Jane Clifton
Contributing writers·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

From the archives: With the spring gardening season in full-swing, it’s worth reflecting on how the way we garden might have to change given our warming - and possibly wetter, more stormy - climate. In this article from October, 2021 Maggie Barry looks at new ways to grow.

Climate change can seem like one endless, dispiriting injunction to stop doing things we have always enjoyed doing – but gardening is one exception. Around the world, climate-mitigation efforts are hitting on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener