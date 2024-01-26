6 summer drink recipes to keep you cool this weekend

Keep cool and carry on enjoying the summer with these refreshing drops from Kiwi surfer and foodie Kelsi Boocock. Photos / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

Full of delicious healthy fats like chia seeds and almond butter as well as turmeric and cinnamon which contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, this smoothie makes my skin look and feel great.

Skin-Glowing Smoothie

GF NF Serves 1 / 5 minutes

1 frozen banana

½ cup frozen pineapple pieces]

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp almond butter, (tahini for nut-free)

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 cup plant-based milk

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Skin-Glowing Smoothie (left) and All the Antioxidants Smoothie. Photo / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

All the Antioxidants Smoothie

GF NF Serves 1 / 5 minutes

This is a great smoothie to help you feel your absolute best! I love it as an afternoon snack as it gives you a bunch of energy for the remainder of the day.

1 cup frozen blueberries

½ cup frozen raspberries

½ cup frozen mango

1 tbsp ground flaxseeds

2 cups coconut water or plant milk

Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.





Raspberry Lemonade

GF NF Serves 4 / 15 minutes

I love a non-alcoholic cold drink on a hot day. This raspberry lemonade is such a winner – the perfect combination of tangy and sweet.

Raspberry Lemonade. Photo / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

8 lemons, juiced

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

1∕3 cup maple syrup

1 litre sparkling water

handful of ice cubes

fresh mint

Add the lemon juice and raspberries to a bowl. Using a fork, mash the raspberries then transfer them to a jug.

Add the maple syrup and sparkling water and mix well. Stir through the ice cubes and garnish with mint. Serve immediately.





Golden Smoothie Bowl

GFO NFO Serves 1 / 10 minutes

One of my favourite things about Hawai’i is the abundance of fresh fruit and smoothie bowls. The best smoothie bowls come from the Sunrise Shack on the North Shore of O’ahu. This recipe was inspired by their tropical bowl, which is filled with sweet and delicious fruits like mango and pineapple.

Golden Smoothie Bowl. Photo / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

1 frozen banana

½ cup frozen mango

½ cup frozen pineapple

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp hemp seeds

¼ – ½ cup plant milk

TOPPING

Granola, gluten-free and nut-free optional

Banana, sliced

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Top with the granola and sliced banana.





Jamu Juice

GF NF Serves 2 / 5 minutes

A traditional Indonesian herbal drink that is mainly used for its anti-inflammatory properties, it’s also widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. When we had Covid in Bali we learnt a variety of ways to make it and it became our favourite morning ritual.

Jamu Juice. Photo / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

1∕3 cup fresh turmeric, chopped

1∕3 cup fresh ginger, chopped

1 cup pineapple, chopped

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups water

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

HOT TIP

It’s also delicious heated (5 minutes in a pot over medium heat is usually enough).





An edited extract from Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-based recipes from around the globe by Kelsi Boocock (Bateman Books, RRP $49.99).