6 summer drink recipes to keep you cool this weekend

Full of delicious healthy fats like chia seeds and almond butter as well as turmeric and cinnamon which contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, this smoothie makes my skin look and feel great.
Skin-Glowing Smoothie
GF NF Serves 1 / 5 minutes
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ cup frozen pineapple pieces]
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp almond butter, (tahini for nut-free)
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- 1 cup plant-based milk
Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
All the Antioxidants Smoothie
GF NF Serves 1 / 5 minutes
This is a great smoothie to help you feel your absolute best! I love it as an afternoon snack as it gives you a bunch of energy for the remainder of the day.
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- ½ cup frozen raspberries
- ½ cup frozen mango
- 1 tbsp ground flaxseeds
- 2 cups coconut water or plant milk
Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Raspberry Lemonade
GF NF Serves 4 / 15 minutes
I love a non-alcoholic cold drink on a hot day. This raspberry lemonade is such a winner – the perfect combination of tangy and sweet.
- 8 lemons, juiced
- 1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen
- 1∕3 cup maple syrup
- 1 litre sparkling water
- handful of ice cubes
- fresh mint
Add the lemon juice and raspberries to a bowl. Using a fork, mash the raspberries then transfer them to a jug.
Add the maple syrup and sparkling water and mix well. Stir through the ice cubes and garnish with mint. Serve immediately.
Golden Smoothie Bowl
GFO NFO Serves 1 / 10 minutes
One of my favourite things about Hawai’i is the abundance of fresh fruit and smoothie bowls. The best smoothie bowls come from the Sunrise Shack on the North Shore of O’ahu. This recipe was inspired by their tropical bowl, which is filled with sweet and delicious fruits like mango and pineapple.
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ cup frozen mango
- ½ cup frozen pineapple
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tbsp hemp seeds
- ¼ – ½ cup plant milk
TOPPING
- Granola, gluten-free and nut-free optional
- Banana, sliced
Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Top with the granola and sliced banana.
Jamu Juice
GF NF Serves 2 / 5 minutes
A traditional Indonesian herbal drink that is mainly used for its anti-inflammatory properties, it’s also widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. When we had Covid in Bali we learnt a variety of ways to make it and it became our favourite morning ritual.
- 1∕3 cup fresh turmeric, chopped
- 1∕3 cup fresh ginger, chopped
- 1 cup pineapple, chopped
- 2 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 cups water
Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
HOT TIP
- It’s also delicious heated (5 minutes in a pot over medium heat is usually enough).
An edited extract from Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-based recipes from around the globe by Kelsi Boocock (Bateman Books, RRP $49.99).