6 summer drink recipes to keep you cool this weekend

By Kelsi Boocock
3 mins to read
Keep cool and carry on enjoying the summer with these refreshing drops from Kiwi surfer and foodie Kelsi Boocock. Photos / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

Full of delicious healthy fats like chia seeds and almond butter as well as turmeric and cinnamon which contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, this smoothie makes my skin look and feel great.

Skin-Glowing Smoothie

GF Serves 1 / 5 minutes

