Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Why mopping floors could reduce your cancer risk

Nicky Pellegrino
By
4 mins to read
"If you tweak your daily activities, you can create opportunities to move." Photo / Getty Images

"If you tweak your daily activities, you can create opportunities to move." Photo / Getty Images

Climbing stairs, mopping floors, gardening, playing energetically with kids – any form of movement that is a normal part of daily living is known as incidental activity. And the latest science is showing that it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener