Why being ‘happiness averse’ feeds into a cycle of self-loathing

Marc Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Political psychology has long treated emotion in a rather simplistic way, as “content”. Photo / Getty Images

‘I didn’t know you had a side hustle with the Listener,” said one of my new master’s students. “I’ll have a look next time I visit my grandparents.” Ouch. Old people read the Listener, apparently.

