Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

What’s it like to be diagnosed with testicular cancer: Two brothers share their stories

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Every year, around 170 New Zealand men are diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Every year, around 170 New Zealand men are diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

What’s It Like To Be is a regular listener.co.nz column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences of living with and overcoming health challenges. Here, brothers Harrison and Fletcher Stott tell Paulette Crowley about being diagnosed with and treated for testicular cancer.

Every

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save