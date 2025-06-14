Scotty Morrison: Matariki can be a reset for men’s health – mind, body and spirit

Writer and broadcaster Scotty Morrison is an ambassador for NZ Men's Health Week. Photo / Supplied

Scotty Morrison speaks with Paulette Crowley about his work as an ambassador for NZ Men’s Health Week, which ends today, and using Matariki as a time to start personal health and wellbeing goals.

When we were younger, we tāne never talked about how we felt, or whether we were vulnerable in terms of mental health or emotional wellbeing. That just wasn’t on the agenda at all and wasn’t normal or acceptable.

Back in those days (and even nowadays!), most people, especially tāne (men), focused on the aesthetic “physically well” look. To me, that’s only a small part of what an approach to health should be. A muscular exterior doesn’t necessarily reflect what is going on internally.

In my work as an ambassador for NZ Men’s Health Week, I want to contribute the health lessons and experiences I’ve had, in the hope that they may change the minds of other tāne about their own health. I’d like to get them thinking not about their bodies and how they look, but more holistically about how to achieve a good balance of health and wellbeing.

Ageing forces us to adjust our health and wellbeing goals and look for new ways to do things. We start to think about what we would have done differently when we were younger. One of the lessons I’ve learned is that moderation is always good. I wish I had known that a bit earlier. I also wish I had been exposed to Māori perspectives around health and wellbeing.

I think, as Māori, we’re fortunate to have a holistic view of our existence. There are many contributing factors that determine how we connect to each other, the environment, whenua and spirituality to achieve a healthy state in mind and body. Our ancestors were brilliant and created a culture and language that’s purpose-built for health and wellbeing, a taonga in our own backyard with universal benefits that can help people.

Sir Mason Durie’s model of Te Whare Tapa Whā is an awesome starting point for holistic health. The whare is the house and the tapa whā are its four walls that make it stand healthy and strong. So, you’ve got taha hinengaro (mental and emotional wellbeing), taha tīnanga (physical wellbeing), taha wairua (spiritual wellbeing) and taha whānau, which is your wellbeing in terms of your connections with others.

One of my interpretations regarding te taha whānau of Te Whare Tapa Whā is making sure that you build positive relationships with people who give you energy, and limit relationships with those who take your energy. This helps to create balance, or kauhanganuitanga, in your “house of health”.

When we think of all those four aspects advocated in Te Whare Tapa Whā, te kauhanganuitanga is what balances them and makes them work in unison. Nowadays, I think about how I can make sure that all those four things are in balance.

In the last 12 years, I’ve found I can partly address kauhanganuitanga through martial arts – karate, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu jitsu. I can fuse some of those things with traditional Māori martial arts too. Obviously, the physical side is covered, but martial arts also cover the mental side, differentiating it from the gym and other physical training activities.

This was an adjustment I made – leaving the gym for martial arts to engage the taha hinengaro and taha wairua more. In martial arts you are always learning, analysing, strategising, testing your mental strength, alongside the physical tests to achieve the next belt level. I also find it addresses my spiritual health. Karakia and meditation are other avenues to achieve spiritual health.

If someone starting their journey into a more holistic approach to health, my best advice would be to research and then start with things that are achievable and resonate with you.

I think that to be completely well, you need to address the other aspects of health before the physical. Look at what your family, work and friend relationships are like. How can you build those and make them stronger, so you have a positive base to launch from? Ask yourself how your mind is working. How is your emotional state and how can you make that better? How do you create spiritual health for yourself? It doesn’t have to be through church or anything like that. It could be something that you can connect to that will help boost your spiritual self, like spending time at the moana (ocean) or the ngahere (forest) or cleansing in the awa (river).



Start with these before you do something physical. When I am asked to assist people who have physical ailments, the spiritual and emotional parts of their make-up are addressed first through karakia – removing negativity, imbuing spiritual vitality and mental positivity to heal. When that is completed, you’ve got more chance of healing the physical self.

Matariki is just around the corner (June 20) and its messaging is all about health and wellbeing. It’s about our physical and spiritual connection with the environment, and about healing through releasing those who have passed on. Other aspects of Matariki are about giving thanks for what you’ve had over the year and bringing people and whānau together.

Ask yourself, “What does Matariki mean? How can I use the messaging in Matariki to help me with my personal health and wellbeing goals? Do I need to do things to achieve balance?”

Matariki can be your reset. It’s always my cue to get a health test. But it’s also a time where you can take stock and rest. You can think about what you need to change over the next year and how you can map out a plan to be healthy in all ways.