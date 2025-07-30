Advertisement
Listener

Beyond walking: The reality of life and rehab after spinal cord injury

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Maree Walters, pictured with patient Mike Potter, says first two years are the most important when it comes to rehab. Photo / Supplied

Online only

What’s It Like To Be is a regular online column in which New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, physiotherapist Maree Walters talks about helping people to make the most of life after a spinal cord injury. As told to Paulette Crowley.

I came

