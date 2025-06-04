Advertisement
Health

What it’s like living with two autoimmune conditions: ‘I’ve had to adapt everything’

Exercise enthusiast and working mum Anita Hedges is determined to live life to the full, despite dealing with two autoimmune conditions. Photo / Supplied

In What’s It Like To… New Zealanders from all walks of life share stories of health & wellbeing. Here, Anita Hedges shares with Paulette Crowley what it’s like to live with multiple sclerosis.

It was a couple of years ago when I noticed that something didn’t feel right

