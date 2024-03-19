Advertisement
Does Covid really cause anxiety and depression - or is there something else going on?

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Before we conclude that Covid causes depression and anxiety, there's a third factor to consider. Photo / Getty Images

I suppose it was bound to happen. The first week of term was marked by many hours in large lecture theatres filled with shiny first-year faces, the inaugural staff versus students soccer game (won by

