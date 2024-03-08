Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Need help to sleep? Try the relaxing whisper of sweet nothings

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
ASMR can be induced by various sensory experiences, with whispering rated as the most intense trigger. Photo / Getty Images

ASMR can be induced by various sensory experiences, with whispering rated as the most intense trigger. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: ASMR – read on for the definition – has been around a decade now and shows no signs of waning in popularity. It’s migrated from YouTube to TikTok, remaining as one of Listener in 2021, providing a basic rundown of what it is and why it might work. We revisit his article here.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener